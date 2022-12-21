$1.96bn Eastern Railway Corridor Can’t Be Delivered By May 2023 – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said that its promise to complete the narrow gauge Eastern railway corridor before the end of the current administration is no longer feasible.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo stated this while briefing journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Council at the State House.

President Muhammadu Buhari had two years ago performed the ground breaking of the $1.96 billion rail line project, promising that it would stimulate economic activities in 14 states it covers.

The rail line, which will start from Kano, is to pass through Dambatta, Kazaure, Daura, Mashi, Katsina, Jibia and terminate in Maradi.

According to the then-Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, the project would assist in the supply of crude oil from Niger Republic to the refinery being built in the border town between both countries.

However, the current transportation minister said financing the project has become an issue, explaining that the Federal Government has not been able to obtain the foreign counterpart funding embedded in the project, making it impossible to fund it as envisaged.