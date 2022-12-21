FG Approves N95.9bn For Ogoni Remediation

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi has announced that the Federal Executive Council at its meeting on Wednesday approved a total of 95.9 billion naira for the remediation of simple hydrocarbon-impacted sites in Ogoni land.

The amount is in favour of 35 contractors and the construction of 132 VK transmission lines and power substations for Phase 1 of the Ogoni power project.

The minister stated this on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Council at the State House. He noted is essentially to provide succour to the Ogoni people.

READ ALSO: My Achievements Enough To Buy Votes For PDP – Wike

He again described the slow implementation pace of the Ogoni clean-up exercise as concerning.

Abdullahi, however, linked the nominal progress to several litigations by different groups over the years. He assured that a strategic monitoring team set up six months ago is working hard to straighten grey areas.

Also, the Federal Government said that its promise to complete the narrow gauge Eastern railway corridor before the end of the current administration is no longer feasible.