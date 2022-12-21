Advertisement

PHOTOS: Osinbajo Visits Tinubu In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated December 21, 2022
Osinbajo and Tinubu on December 21, 2022. Credit: Twitter/@akandeoj

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday paid a visit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in his Abuja residence.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a Twitter post, described the meeting as a friendly visit.

Also present during Osinbajo’s visit to Tinubu were the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and other APC bigwigs.

Osinbajo had lost the APC presidential primary to Tinubu early June and was omitted in the long list of APC Presidential Campaign Council.

 

 

See more pictures below:



More on Politics

Video Of Tinubu Giving Alms Misrepresented – APC Member

Obi Gains As Tinubu Loses Ground In North Central – Anap Poll

My Achievements Enough To Buy Votes For PDP – Wike

Taraba Speaker Resigns, Assembly Elects Replacement

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV