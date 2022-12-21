PHOTOS: Osinbajo Visits Tinubu In Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday paid a visit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in his Abuja residence.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a Twitter post, described the meeting as a friendly visit.

Also present during Osinbajo’s visit to Tinubu were the APC vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; and other APC bigwigs.

Osinbajo had lost the APC presidential primary to Tinubu early June and was omitted in the long list of APC Presidential Campaign Council.

