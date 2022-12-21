Some Personnel Colluding With Criminals To Steal Crude Oil – Naval Chief

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has hinted that some personnel are colluding with criminal elements to sabotage efforts of the Nigeria Navy at curbing illegal bunkering and crude oil theft in the country.

He made the disclosure at the decoration of the newly promoted Rear Admirals in Abuja, where he warned that any personnel caught would be made to face the stiff penalty of the law.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, who was at the event, tasked the Navy on the elimination of crude oil theft in the country.

A total of 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, and each of them was decorated by a member of their family alongside an officer.

In the midst of the celebration, the CNS urged them to remain loyal to the President and the country as a whole.

He said the Nigerian Navy has recorded achievements in the fight against illegal bunkering and oil theft. However, Gambo disclosed that some personnel are colluding with criminal elements to sabotage the efforts of the navy.

He warned that any personnel caught sabotaging the measures that have been put in place by the navy will meet a stiff penalty and the wrath of the law.

Also promoted by the Nigerian Navy are 25 captains to the rank of Commodore and 72 Commanders to the rank of Captain.