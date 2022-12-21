Two Dead As Boat Conveying Omo-Agege’s Supporters Capsizes In Delta

Two persons have been confirmed dead, three missing and seven others injured as one of the campaign boats conveying the supporters of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege capsized along the Warri river in Okerenkoko, in the Warri South West Local Government Area in Delta State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta APC Campaign Council, Ima Niboro on Wednesday.

The campaign council also suspended campaigns in the state to respect the souls of the dead.

READ ALSO: ‘They Have No Integrity’: Tinubu Campaigns In Calabar, Slams Opponents

“Information at our disposal indicates that a commercial boat traveling in the opposite direction rammed into the boat carrying our supporters, and that two persons lost their lives, three are missing, and seven others are in hospital receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the accident,” the statement partly read.

“We are shocked by this tragedy, and our hearts are heavy. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families. This is one tragedy too many, and our party is officially in mourning.

“We are currently working with the relevant authorities and communities to search for the missing. We are also in the process of reaching out to the families and loved ones of those that lost their lives, while ensuring that the injured receive the best care possible.

“In honour of the dead, missing and injured, we have decided to indefinitely suspend all further campaigns. The Campaign Council will advise on next steps in the coming days and weeks.”

Omo-Agege, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, hopes to succeeds Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).