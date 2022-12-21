Wike Hails ‘Trustworthy’ Deputy At 70

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has hailed his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo as a dependable and trustworthy ally, as the Deputy Governor turns 70.

Wike said his deputy had been exceptionally supportive and never given him nor leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state cause for concern.

The governor stated this during Harry-Banigo’s 70th birthday ceremony held at the official residence of his deputy governor in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Wike explained that he settled for the female medical doctor as a running mate in 2015, because he deliberately wanted a paradigm shift in the political landscape of Rivers State which was predominantly dominated by men.

He disclosed that Harry-Banigo, who had served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Head of Service in the state was first introduced to him in 2014 by a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Frank Owhor who was part of the committee he set up to scout for a competent female running mate.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of Sokoto Prince Malami

“I never knew the deputy governor before 2015. Somehow, I did set up a committee to search for a woman who would be my deputy, because I have looked around and said it must not be a male-dominated thing.

“Since the creation of our state, down to the civilian government, we’ve never had a deputy governor that is a woman. And it was that committee, through Frank Owhor, who incidentally told me that he worked with one lady who was a secretary to the government and permanent secretary,” he said.

According to the governor, his wife was one of those who convinced him to pick Harry-Banigo as his running mate, having known her to be a woman of integrity.

Wike said he suggested that Harry-Banigo should contest the Rivers West Senatorial District election in 2023 because the state “craves for quality and trustworthy representation in the National Assembly.”