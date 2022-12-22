Driver Killed As Containers Fall On Vehicles In Lagos

A commercial bus driver was killed on Thursday when twin 20ft containers fell on vehicles plying the ever-busy Cele bus stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, in Lagos State.

Officers of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been deployed in the scene.

“On arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the scene, it was discovered that a multiple accident involving a MACK truck with unknown registration number conveying twin 20ft containers, a Volkswagen bus with registration number AKD 489XZ, a Highlander SUV with registration number AGL 366FP and a Toyota RAV4 with registration number AAA 353FH was encountered at the above mentioned location,” LASEMA boss, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement.

“Further information gathered at the scene revealed that the truck driver lost control due to mechanical fault (brake failure) while at top speed, before ramming into the vehicles ahead of it.

“Unfortunately an adult male (bus driver) lost his life to the incident while the injured victims (4) four in number (3) three males (1) one female have been transported to hospital.

“Recovery operation pending as the atmosphere is charged with street urchins attacking people at the scene.

“However, the remains of the deceased have been bagged and handed over to the relatives.

“The Agency has requested for police coverage to manage the safety of our first responders.”