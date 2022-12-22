Eleven Dead, Many Others Injured From Electrocution In Zaria

At least eleven people have been electrocuted to death and many others injured in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Gwargwaje area of Zaria Local Government, leading to the burning of some buildings and business premises.

According to the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, the tragic incident was caused by a high tension line snap on the low-tension line which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

In a statement, the Head of Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, expressed sadness over the incident, saying that preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was a result of high tension line snap on the low-tension line, which resulted in a voltage supply outside limits.

“The source feeder was immediately opened on emergency to avoid further damages. Kaduna Electric expresses the deepest sympathy to the families who encountered losses as a result of the incident.”

“We are grateful to His Royal Highness, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau for his support to all in managing the effects of the incident”.

A community leader, Alhaji Bature Aliyu also said that the fire affected all the houses in the three communities, the Police Barracks, the New Layout Unguwar Major Aliyu and the New Kauran Juli layout.