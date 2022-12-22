Police Neutralise 11 Terrorists In Zamfara, Recover Weapons

The Zamfara State Police Command said it neutralised about 11 terrorists on Thursday, with others fleeing with possible gunshot wounds.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, in the state, said two AK 47 rifles, cutlasses belonging to the terrorists were also recovered by the police.

According to Shehu, this happened when the Police Tactical Operatives in conjunction with the vigilante who responded to distress call regarding the ambush by large number of bandits on the Hillux Vehicle conveying two (2) Chinese Nationale and their Police escort, while on their way to assess an ongoing project in Maradun Local Government of the state.

The police said the ambush by the terrorists led to the victims sustaining various degree of gunshot wounds and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Gusau for treatment.

It, however, said that of the victims named FAN YU, a male Chinese Nationale was later confirmed dead by the doctor, while others are responding to treatment.

The Command said it has deployed additional operatives to the area to complement the ongoing operations by the joint security operatives to restore normalcy and apprehend the fleeing assailants.

In a related development, the command said its operatives deployed along Gusau – Tsafe – Yankara road received a distress call about Bandits Plan to block highway and kidnap innocent commuters near Kucheri village, and repelled the terrorists who fled back to the forest with possible gunshot injuries.

The Command appealed for continuous support and collaboration from members of the public by giving timely and credible information on activities of bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing the good people of Zamfara State.