Tinubu/Shettima Support Group Begins Door-Door Mobilisation In North-West

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group under the auspices of Tinubu Shettima/Support Group on Thursday stormed Katsina State in continuation of its door-door mobilisation in the North-West.

The essence is to ginger support organisations for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and by extension other APC candidates in the region to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The group, led by the Managing Director of Kano Roads and Traffic Agency and former a former Kano State House of Assembly, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi, has undertaken a series of activities to mobilize the youths with their PVCs to register on the group’s website.

According to Dan-Agundi, over 400 support groups in Katsina State have so far been registered with over 250 thousand members in attendance which he believed is quite encouraging.

READ ALSO: I’m Ready To Campaign For Tinubu, Other APC Candidates – Buhari

“Katsina remains the second batch in terms of mobilisation. From Kano to Katsina. We now have Zamfara left.

“We started with 25 thousand members and we have over a million now.

“I am sure before the election, Katsina will clock close to a million or so and we will come back to Katsina for the one million match as well as other states.

“We have gone round the North-West and today we are in Katsina. I am very happy with the turnout in the state.

“What Governor Aminu Masari’s Chief of Staff is doing is quite commendable. We have discussed this extensively with the support groups.

“So, members of the support groups in all the North-West states are fully ready to give maximum votes for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima and their candidates in their states,” he added.