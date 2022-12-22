Troops Neutralise Over 150 Terrorists In The North Within Two Weeks

At least one hundred and fifty terrorists have been neutralized by troops of the Nigerian military in various operations across the northern region of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami disclosed this during the biweekly briefing at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He said about one hundred terrorists including logistics suppliers, collaborators and spies of the Boko Haram and the Islami States West Africa have also been arrested.

According to Major General Danmadami from December 1, 2022 to date, over 423 Boko Haram and ISWAP members have also surrendered to troops in various operations, while scores of abducted civilians have been rescued from camps of the terrorists.

“Troops also recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 2 G3 rifles, 5 FN rifles, 2 QJC guns, 1 gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 barreta pistol, 26 AK47 magazines, 4 bandoliers, 4 x 36 hand grenades, 1 x 42 hand grenade, 1 RPG tube, 1 HEAP bomb, 1 HEAT bomb, 1 mortar tube, 2 mortar tripod stands and a 60mm mortar bomb. Other items recovered are 33 motorcycles, 33 bicycles, medical suppliers, 50 pieces of males and females fabrics, bags of grains, jerrycans of groundnut oil, cartons of detergents, the sum of N291,060.00 and other sundry items, in the North East,” Major General Madami explained.

Clarifying the recent controversy surrounding the airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force at Malale-Mutumji community in Zamfara State, in which some innocent civilians were reportedly killed, the Defence spokesman said investigation has been launched into the incident to find out if there were any collateral damages.

He, however, asserted that the airstrike was done with precision and clinical accuracy and the targeted criminal elements were eliminated.

According to him, the military would never carry out an airstrike that would lead to loss of innocent lives.

“In fact, the moment we realize an attack on criminal elements would lead to collateral damages, we normally call off such operations,” he clarified.