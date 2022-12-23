Nigeria Draw Host Egypt In U-20 AFCON

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in a tough group featuring the host country Egypt for the 2023 TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw which was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night, also put Mozambique and Senegal in the Group A to battle for top spots with Nigeria and Egypt.

The TotalEnergies Egypt 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 19 February to 11 March 2023. The host cities are Cairo (Group A), Ismailia (Group B) and Alexandria (Group C).