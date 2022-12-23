Advertisement
Nigeria Draw Host Egypt In U-20 AFCON
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in a tough group featuring the host country Egypt for the 2023 TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.
The draw which was conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Friday night, also put Mozambique and Senegal in the Group A to battle for top spots with Nigeria and Egypt.
The TotalEnergies Egypt 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 19 February to 11 March 2023. The host cities are Cairo (Group A), Ismailia (Group B) and Alexandria (Group C).
The twelve-nation tournament will begin with a mouth-watering opening game between hosts Egypt and Mozambique on Sunday 19 February 2023 at 16h00 local time.
The draw was attended by Shawky Gharib, former Egyptian international midfielder who led Egypt to a third-place finish at the U20 World Cup in 2001 and to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations 2019 trophy as coach together with Mohamed Shawky, former Pharaohs’ star who shone for Egypt’s U20 team by winning the 2011 U-20 World Cup bronze medal as well 2006 and 2008 AFCON titles.
READ ALSO: Oman’s Parliament Member Offers Messi $1m For Emir Of Qatar’s Bisht Gift
Groups and venues :
- Group A – Cairo International Stadium: Egypt, Mozambique, Senegal, Nigeria
- Group B – Suez Canal Stadium: Uganda, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Congo
- Group C – Alexandria Stadium: Gambia, Tunisia, Benin, Zambia