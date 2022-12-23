PHOTOS: Jonathan, Obi Meet Behind Closed Doors In Bayelsa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Friday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Yenagoa residence in Bayelsa State.

Obi and Jonathan, as of the time of this report on Friday evening, were in a meeting behind closed doors amid the LP candidate’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to Jonathan, Nigeria is extremely divided. He told Obi that if he wins, his first task must be to unite Nigeria.

The former president also commended the presidential candidate for taking the bold step to contest the elections next year outside the two major parties. Obi was accompanied by his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, and party stalwarts.

Presidential Pit Stops

Obi has also received the support of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. On September 26, he held a meeting with the 85-year-old statesman.

Again, on October 14, Obasanjo got Nigerians talking after he was spotted offering his seat to the LP candidate at an event. In the viral video, the former president can be seen calling up Obi – who is sitting at table nine – and leading him to table one. The move receives applause from the audience.

As he steps forward to grab the hand of the former Anambra State governor from his initial seat, Obasanjo can be heard saying, “In the presence of Nigerians.” After leading Obi to table one, he declared, “My job is done.”

In September, the LP candidate alongside his running mate visited former military presidents, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB).

“It was a pleasure and honour for me and my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to be hosted by Nigeria’s military president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, at his home in Minna today,” Obi said in a Facebook post.