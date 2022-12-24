Buhari, CAN And Governors Preach Love, Hope At Christmas

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), governors have called on Nigerians to show love and live in peace with one another as they mark this year’s Christmas.

In his message on Saturday, Buhari urged them to set aside their differences and celebrate the joy and love that the season brings.

“I heartily rejoice with our Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Christmas,” Buhari, who leaves office next year, said.

“Many of us look forward to this festive season as a time to travel, share gifts, spend quality time with family and friends, attend special carols and events, and generally relive the good moments of the year. In whatever circumstances we find ourselves, Christmas is a period when we come together to rejoice and set aside our differences.”

Christmas in the past seven years, he added, has brought some cherished memories with the 2022 edition coming as his last one as Nigeria’s leader.

Hours after Buhari’s comment, CAN came with another message of hope for the country which the body said is in a “precarious situation”.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who signed the message, said Nigeria is suffering from insecurity, a harsh economy, and others.

Inflation is running at more than 21 percent — the worst since 2005. According to the latest official figures, 63 percent of Nigerians — 133 million people — suffer from “multidimensional poverty,” a metric that includes child mortality, access to electricity, and clean water.

Despite these, the umbrella Christian body said “religious and political leaders, as well as the media, should use this Christmas season to reinforce the hope of the masses in a better, more peaceful, and secure Nigeria come 2023.

“Let the Yuletide season be a period of strengthening ourselves and others; reminding one another that there is no difficult situation that the presence of Jesus cannot address; giving hope to the hopeless; comforting the oppressed and being the voice of the voiceless.

“The prophecies of the birth of our Lord assure us His enduring presence which delivers from all troubles and will surely restore the dignity and joy of our dear country, Nigeria.”

‘Love At Its Heart’

State governors in their Christmas messages also re-echoed hope and love, telling Nigerians that though the country may be facing several challenges on different fronts, things will pan out better.

“I join the Christian faithful in our dear Rivers State and the entire world in celebrating the joyous occasion of Christmas,” Governor Nyesom Wike said.

“As we remember the true meaning of this glorious festivity, may we emulate the Lord Jesus Christ’s love, and kindness by extending our hands to the less privileged among us.”

On his part, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State described Christmas as a period marked by love, compassion, sacrifice, selflessness, and forgiveness among others.

“I celebrate with all Christians on this joyous occasion of commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Love, compassion, sacrifice, selflessness, and forgiveness are the basis for the celebration so I urge all Nigerlites to use this period to reflect and practice these principles for a better society,” his message read.

Governor Ademola Adeleke shared similar sentiments with his Niger counterpart and reminded Nigerians not to forget the essence of the season.

“This season is another opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which has love at its heart. In love, we will have no trouble enduring each others’ differences and live in harmony, which holds the key to prosperity,” he added.

“As much as I share in the joy that comes with the period, may I indulge us not to forget the very essence of the celebration, and in that regard, ensure we use the occasion to bond with our neighbours and more, help the needy.”

“I just want to assure our citizens that the government and the people of Lagos State will continue to be law-abiding,” Governor Sanwo-Olu told Lagosians in his Christmas message.

“We will continue to live in peace and harmony among ourselves, and even as we go into this yuletide season let us celebrate with moderation and know that the season is for us also to reflect and ensure that as New Year comes in, it is for bigger and greater things to happen.”