Nine Killed, 40 Injured In South Africa Gas Tanker Explosion

Updated December 24, 2022

Nine people died and around 40 others were injured in Boksburg, a city east of Johannesburg, when a fuel tanker exploded, emergency services said Saturday.

The tanker, transporting liquefied petroleum gas, “got stuck under a bridge” close to a hospital and houses.

“Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the tanker exploded,” William Ntladi, spokesman for the emergency services in the region, said.



