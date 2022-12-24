Nine Killed, 40 Injured In South Africa Gas Tanker Explosion

Nine people died and around 40 others were injured in Boksburg, a city east of Johannesburg, when a fuel tanker exploded, emergency services said Saturday.

The tanker, transporting liquefied petroleum gas, “got stuck under a bridge” close to a hospital and houses.

“Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the tanker exploded,” William Ntladi, spokesman for the emergency services in the region, said.