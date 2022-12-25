Christmas: Bishops In Kaduna Warn Politicians, INEC Against Truncating 2023

Christians in Kaduna State on Sunday joined their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Christmas with praises and thanksgiving.

As part of the celebration, Christian worshippers gathered in different churches within the state to thank God for being alive to witness another Christmas despite the socio-economic challenges they are facing.

Channels Television monitored the services held at the Saint Michael’s Anglican Cathedral and St Joseph Catholic cathedral in Kaduna metropolis.

In his Christmas message, the Bishop of Kaduna Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Timothy Yahaya expressed hope for better days ahead despite the present economic instability and security challenges confronting the nation.

While lamenting over the growing insecurity in the country, Bishop Yahaya called for the restructuring of the Nigerian Police Force through the creation of state and local government police in order to ensure more boots on the ground to secure all ungoverned spaces.

He also alleged that some bag eggs in the military who are benefiting from the present security challenges are truncating government’s effort to bring the attacks and killings to an end.

Regarding the 2023 general elections, Bishop Yahaya warned politicians to play the game by the rules and to shun acts that are capable of compromising the elections, even as he urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to exercise caution in the implementation the cashless policy, noting that Nigeria is not yet ripe implement such policy holistically.

On his Part, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Reverend Mathew Ndagoso, also urged the federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission to create an enabling environment for all citizens to participate in the 2023 elections, and also ensure that the exercise is free, fair and credible.

Bishop Ndagoso also admonished citizens to get their Permanent Voter Cards and ensure they vote only for candidates with integrity and capacity to transform the country for good, insisting that the country can no longer be left in the hands of mediocre.