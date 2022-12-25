Christmas: Obi, Tinubu, Atiku Hopeful Of New Nigeria

The three leading presidential candidates have harped on the importance of peace and good neighbourliness as Christians in the country celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in their separate Christmas messages posted on social media, expressed hope in the realisation of a ‘New Nigeria’ come 2023.

“I also extend wishes of a happy Christmas to my political opponents also. No matter our political differences, we are all Nigerians and we must move this nation forward.

“Therefore, let the hope that symbolises this season of celebration herald our renewed hope in the Nigerian of our dream,” Tinubu said in a video message on Twitter.

May the joy and great gift of this Christmas be the renewed hope that we can and will forge a better Nigeria with the help and guidance of Almighty God above. May God bless Nigeria. Merry Christmas to all! pic.twitter.com/SBvpEy2BxC — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) December 24, 2022

On his part, Atiku urged Christians to pray for the emergence of a greater Nigeria come 2023.

“On behalf of my family and our great party—the PDP I extend my felicitations to our Christian Brothers and Sisters on this joyous season of Christmas.

“Let us remain steadfast in prayers for a greater Nigeria after the elections of next year that will be a shining example for our present and future generations,” he said in a Christmas address also posted on Twitter.

On behalf of my family and our great party—the @OfficialPDPNig, I extend my felicitations to our Christian Brothers and Sisters on this joyous season of Christmas. May the good Lord grant you and all yours unlimited joy and sustained happiness. pic.twitter.com/lPX1V28JBK — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 25, 2022

Likewise, Obi, a former Anambra State governor, urged Nigerians to share love this season.

“The fraternal love and giving to the poor are the hallmarks of Christmas celebration. I enjoin us all to lend helping hands to one another.

I urge Nigerians to see the year 2023 as a very significant year in the history of our nation, as it presents Nigerians the opportunity to turn around the trajectory of our nation by giving only competent leaders access to power,” he tweeted.