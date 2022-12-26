Airfares Rose By 97% In One Year – NBS

The prices of airplane tickets have soared by 97.09% in a year, according to a data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The document titled: “Transport Fare Watch (November 2022),” was released by the NBS on Monday in Abuja. It said the average airfare rose from N37,022.97 in November 2021 to N73,267.57 in November 2022.

READ ALSO: Food Prices Continue To Soar – NBS

“In air travels fare, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 0.09 per cent on a month-on-month from N73,198.65 in October 2022 to N73,267.57 in November 2022.

“On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 97.90 per cent from N37,022.97 in November 2021,” the NBS stated.

It also captured how the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased by 0.12 per cent in November 2022 on a month-on-month from N636.30 in October 2022 to N637.10.

On a year-on-year, the NBS noted that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 42.69 per cent from N446.50 in November 2021.

The data added that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,848.48 in November 2022, noting an increase of 0.07 per cent on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,845.81 in October 2022.

According to the NBS, on a year-on-year, the fare prices rose by 45.53 per cent from N2,644.50 in November 2021.