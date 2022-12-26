Bolanle Raheem: Police Call For Calm, To Reappraise Rules Of Engagement

The Lagos State Police Command has urged Lagosians to remain calm, saying the Command will ensure justice prevails in the extrajudicial killing of a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, expressed condolences to the family of the victim who was shot dead by a trigger-happy police officer in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

The police spokesman described as embarrassing, the incident, being the second in three weeks. A resident of Happy Land estate in Ajah, Gafaru Buraimoh, was similarly shot dead by a policeman on December 6, 2022.

Hundeyin said the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.

Read full statement: