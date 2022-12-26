Kukah’s Message: Buhari Has Achieved Certain Things, Says Faskari

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabir Faskari, on Monday defended the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Faskari, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the President required some understanding from Nigerians and has achieved some things in office.

“Sympathetically, we can say that there are problems in Nigeria. The problems are overwhelming the current administration. The President is crying about it but it doesn’t mean we cannot get out of it,” he said.

“He has achieved certain things in certain areas. The typical Nigerian now is looking inwards to be able to do something in Nigeria.”

Faskari was reacting to the Christmas message of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah. Bishop Kukah had criticised President Buhari for failing in his promises.

Bishop Kukah who has repeatedly criticised the President over the state of the nation decried the situation in the country after more than seven years of the Buhari administration.

He accused the administration of nepotism, failing in tackling insecurity, and watching the country’s image plummet.

He added, “If they accuse me of stating inconvenient facts/truths, then, they can at least give the facts interpretations. For example, who will quarrel with the fact that our glory has departed as a country? Where is our voice respected today even within the African continent which looks up to us for leadership?

“Is being the poverty capital of the world and one of the most violent states in the world an achievement? And our suffocating internal and international debts? And you do not think our glory has departed?”.

Faskari, however, believes that contrary to the Bishop’s criticism, Nigeria’s challenges didn’t begin with the Buhari government.

“We have had insecurity. It didn’t start with Buhari. It is probably exacerbated by the action of some people. One tree does not make a forest. There are many people involved in governance,” he said.

On the multi-dimensional poverty index, Faskari doesn’t believe Nigeria is extremely poor as has been reported.

He said, “For us in Nigeria, we have to look at the issue sympathetically. If anybody from anywhere accesses your country as very poor, it is up to you to believe that or work towards getting yourself out of that.

“The way you do it is by really looking at the issues and bringing solutions and not always talking about the problems.”