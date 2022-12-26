Lagos Shooting Incident: IGP Condemns Lawyer’s Killing, Orders Speedy Investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State.

In a statement on Monday, the IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which he emphasized does not portray the Nigeria Police standard operating procedure and core values.

In the same vein, the IGP commiserated with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.

He further assured the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts.