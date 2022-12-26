Advertisement

More NGOs Halt Afghan Work After Taliban Ban On Women Staff

Channels Television  
Updated December 26, 2022
Afghan burqa-clad women travel in a vehicle along the road in Kandahar on December 25, 2022. (Photo by Naveed Tanveer / AFP)

 

Christian Aid and ActionAid on Monday became the latest foreign aid groups to suspend operations in Afghanistan after the country’s Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working.

Announcements by the two groups take to six the number of bodies who have paused their operations in the country.

Christian Aid was “rapidly seeking clarity… and urging the authorities to reverse the ban”, head of global programmes Ray Hasan said in a statement.

“Whilst we do this, we are unfortunately pausing the work of our programmes,” he added.

ActionAid said that if women were banned from working with the group it would “prevent us from reaching out to half of the population that are already reeling from hunger”.

“ActionAid has made the difficult decision to temporarily halt most of its programmes in Afghanistan until a clearer picture emerges,” it said in a statement.

 

Afghan men stand in queues to receive food aid from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Kabul on December 25, 2022. – Several foreign aid groups announced on December 25 they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the country’s Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working. (Photo by – / AFP)

 

On Sunday Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE all announced they were putting their operations on hold.

The International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency response in health, education and other areas and employs 3,000 women across Afghanistan, also said it was suspending services.

“Millions of people in Afghanistan are on the verge of starvation,” Christian Aid’s Hasan said on Monday.

“Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to sell their children to buy food are utterly heartbreaking,” he said, adding that a ban on women aid workers would “only curtail our ability to help the growing number of people in need”.

The ban is the latest blow against women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban reclaimed power last year.

Less than a week ago, the hardline Islamists also barred women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

 

 



More on World News

Three Peru Police Generals, Others Arrested In Alleged Graft Plot

Belarus Activist Athlete Sentenced To Prison In Absentia

Seventh Body Found After Deadly Spain Bus Crash

Historic Winter Storm Leaves Nearly 50 Dead Across US

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV