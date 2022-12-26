NBA Mourns Lagos Lawyer Killed By Cop, Demands Swift Justice

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday condemned the killing of one of its members by a trigger-happy cop in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The NBA said the “killer” of Bolanle Raheem must be swiftly prosecuted and justice be immediately served.

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day by a policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.

The Chairman of the Lagos Branch of the NBA, Ikechukwu Uwanna said he has been in touch with the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi who “assured us that the investigation and prosecution of the killer of Mrs. Raheem will be swift”.

“The NBA President, Mr. Y. C. Maikyau SAN, and his Exco have also been monitoring the situation to ensure that the matter is given all the serious attention it deserves,” Uwanna said in a statement, and added that the victim’s body had been deposited at the morgue.

“Members of our NBA Lagos Branch Human Rights Committee led by Mrs. Tam George have met with the DPO of Ajiwe Police Station, and will meet with the Commissioner of Police later today to emphasize our mandate of ensuring that justice is neither delayed nor denied. The committee members have also proceeded to visit the family of our slain member as at the time of releasing this statement.

“I urge us all to take a moment today to pray for the repose of the soul of our slain colleague, and that God will console her husband and family members.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba has condemned the shooting and killing of Raheem.

“The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values,” Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Monday.

“In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.

“He further assures the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts.”