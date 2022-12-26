Those Banking On Federal Might To Rig 2023 Elections Won’t Succeed – Bauchi Gov

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has alleged a plot to rig him out of office in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He said those trying to do so using federal might will not succeed because President Muhammadu Buhari won’t give in to such.

The governor made the remark on Sunday when he received the members of the Bauchi State Christian Community who paid him Christmas homage at the Government House in Bauchi.

“There are people who buy votes, and there are those planning to rig the election using federal might but I know President Buhari is just, and he has already assured us that he would allow the people to elect whom they want,” the governor said.

“Let us not mind all this doubting Thomas’s. We must be able to come together, to stick together. Our own responsibility is Bauchi, even though we believe in the federation. When Bauchi works, everywhere will work. Let us work together. Let us move together in unity,” Mohammed charged the Christian community.

The Christian community was led on the visit by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Bauchi, Abraham Damina.

Mohammed, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is seeking to return to office for another term of four years.