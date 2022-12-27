Masari Charges Katsina Mechanics To Embrace Modern Skills, Technology

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has charged mechanics in the state to embrace modern skills and technology while addressing automotive issues.

The world, today, according to Masari, is moving faster hence issues concerning automobiles have gone beyond the work of spanner or hammer but computers and brains.

Masari gave the charge on Tuesday when he performed the foundation laying ceremony of supporting facilities for the state branch of the National Mechanic Training Institute located at the Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic Round-About, Dutsinma Road, Katsina.

“So, for you to become relevant, you have to learn modern skills otherwise you will be left idle with your spanners and hammers doing nothing or very little,” he said.

“Technology has changed dramatically over a period where you can see an 18-year-old driving a 45 or 65 tonners vehicle and maneuvering it with only one hand. And where the steering system was not hydrolytically controlled, a lot of power is needed.

“Those of you who are highly talented but not opportune to have gone through the schooling system, this is another window opened for you.

“In the world of today, it is the knowledge that gives you an opportunity to acquire skills. So, we must brace up to face the realities of our lives.”

The supporting facilities include a hostel, mosque, canteen, and the perimetre fence of the institute established by the National Automotive Design Development Council (NADDC).

According to Governor Masari, the Mechanic Training Institute was established to ease accommodation problems facing most mechanics coming from far-flung areas of the state.

In the meantime, the Governor launched a log book with particulars of vehicles entered so as to assist in reducing cases of theft of either the vehicle or its parts.

“This informal way of doing business has to be stopped,” Masari added.