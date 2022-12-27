Raheem: Buhari Condemns ‘Senseless’ Killing, Says Justice Must Be Done

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the “heinous and senseless” killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi.

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day by Vandi who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah. The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a church service.

Raheem was shot when the car she was in tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, assured the late lawyer’s family and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that justice must be done in the case.

“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure you that justice will be done in this case,” the President was quoted as saying.

Buhari said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprit already held in detention.

According to him, this incident is a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.