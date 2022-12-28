2022 My Toughest Year Yet, Reece James Says After Latest Injury 

Chelsea defender, Reece James, has described 2022 as his toughest year yet following his latest injury setback in the Blues 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount scored to return Chelsea to winning ways but the victory was overshadowed by injury to James in the second half of the encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old who just returned from injury which prevented him from making it to the World Cup with England, suffered recurrence of same knee injury.

“It’s the same area so we’re concerned. We’ll have to see in the next 24, 48 hours. I think there was that action, a chop, and he felt something then.

“We’ll have to see the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed. He is disappointed of course. But again, we’re right now at a stage where we’re just hoping it isn’t as bad,” Chelsea coach Graham Potter said.

Reacting in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, James said, “2022 has been the toughest year to date. I just wanted to thank you all for the support this year, none of it has gone unnoticed.

“It’s naturally effected me mentally, but life is about dealing with the hand you’ve been dealt and that’s what I’m currently tryna do. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy and happiness. Love you all, catch you next year.”

James suffered the initial knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11. Chelsea had flown him to Dubai to continue his rehabilitation alongside a member of the club’s medical department.