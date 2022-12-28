Reps To Investigate Bolanle Raheem’s Killing

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have condemned the killing of Mrs Bolanle Raheem by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Christmas Day.

The lawmaker representing Eti Osa Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Obanikoro, raised the matter as a matter of urgent public importance. Members of the House further expressed discomfort over reports of wanton killing of Nigerians by men of the Nigeria Police.

The House is to investigate the killing of Mrs Bolanle Raheem and another young man who was allegedly killed by officers from the same police station.

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day by Vandi, who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah. The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a church service.

Raheem was shot when the car she was in tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage with the Lagos State Police Command stating that the ASP and two other officers had been detained.

READ ALSO: Bolanle Raheem: IGP Recommends Suspension Of Trigger-Happy Cop

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, recommended the suspension the police officer, saying the “suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.”

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer,” he added.

NBA Intervention

In a related development, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday disclosed the identity of the police officer, noting that he had been in the service for over three decades.

“Since this terrible incident, the NBA has taken the initiative to uncover the facts surrounding the murder of our member,” the Bar’s National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb said.

“In this regard, the NBA is able to report that the Lagos state police command has confirmed that the suspected murderer of our member is one ASP Drambi Vandi, an officer, who has been in the police service for 33 years!”

The Bar also resolved to be a complainant in the case along with her family. “The NBA President has in this regard constituted a team comprising of National Officers, Chairman and Vice Chairperson of NBA Lagos Branch and Chairman of NBA Ikeja Branch with a mandate to follow up and ensure a speedy but thorough investigation of this crime,” it said.

Three Weeks, Two Shootings, One Location

Earlier this month, the Lagos State Police Command, identified another victim of as Gafaru Buraimoh who was killed by an Inspector of Police also in the Ajah Division.

In a statement confirming the arrest and detention of the officer, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that a “full-scale investigation” had commenced into the incident which he said occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

According to Hundeyin, the officer behind the shooting was “immediately disarmed and has been detained.”

Eyewitness accounts indicated the incident occurred in front of Ajiwe police station, Ajah. It was gathered that when a crowd gathered to question the police officers, taking pictures and making videos, the officers called for backup who shot tear gas canisters at panicked civilians.

Videos shared on social media show pedestrians scampering for safety along a busy expressway. Details of the police investigation are still being awaited as of the time of this report.