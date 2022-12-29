Advertisement

Three Killed As Explosion Rocks Kogi Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit

Channels Television  
Updated December 29, 2022
A map of Kogi State in Nigeria’s north-central.

 

Three persons have been killed following an explosion in the Okene area of Kogi State.

Channels Television gathered that the incident happened on Thursday morning at the Oyinoyi’s Palace in Okenne Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming few hours to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the North-Central state.

READ ALSO: Uzodimma Confirms Death Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President Obiozor

As at the time of filing this report, police operatives of the Anti-Bomb Unit were at the scene of the incident.

The cause of the explosion is however not clear as the authorities are yet to provide details about the incident.

 

 



