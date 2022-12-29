Demand Drug-Free Certificates From Your Daughters’ Suitors, Marwa Urges Parents

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, General Buba Marwa (rtd) has appealed to parents to lead the fight against drug abuse, beginning with their children.

He emphasised the need for parents to demand drug-free certificates from the suitors of their children.

Marwa made this known in Yola, the Adamawa State capital after he received an Award of Excellence for his performance so far.

He said there are incidents of children on drugs who kill their parents. He, therefore, urged guardians to join the fight against narcotics which he said has contributed to the insurgency war in Nigeria, especially in the North-East.