EPL: You See Arsenal At The Top, We Have To Hunt Them – Haaland

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has fired warning shots at Premier League leaders Arsenal, saying his side will “hunt” the Gunners.

The Norwegian scored twice on Wednesday to fire Pep Guardiola’s team back to second place on the league log and five points behind Arsenal.

But the striker, whose team are on 35 points after 15 games, believes that while he could have scored more at Elland Road against Leeds, Manchester City have a more important job at hand.

“I could’ve scored five, that’s the truth,” Haaland told Amazon Prime after the game.

“We win, that’s the most important thing. You see Arsenal at the top now, we have to hunt them, but for me as a striker, I could’ve scored a couple more.

“That’s life, I have to practise more.”

Haaland now has 20 Premier League goals in just 14 appearances since joining City.

He should have made his mark inside 45 seconds as he was denied by a fine save from Meslier when clean through.

That set the tone for a first half of frustration for City as a series of glorious chances came and went.

Meslier won another battle with Haaland, while two glaring misses from Jack Grealish left Guardiola with his head in his hands.

However, Leeds crucially failed to hold out until half-time on level terms as the visitors finally made their dominance count in first half stoppage time.

Kevin De Bruyne opened up the Leeds defence for the opener and when Riyad Mahrez’s shot was parried by Meslier, Rodri swept the rebound into the net.

Grealish made some amends for his earlier misses by creating the second with a smart interception and unselfish pass for Haaland to roll into an empty net.

The City star acknowledged his Leeds past by refusing to celebrate, but it did not stop him from adding a second on the night from another Grealish cutback.