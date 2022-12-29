Firm Believer In Democracy, Obasanjo Mourns Obiozor

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described as a huge loss, the death of George Obiozor, the President-General of apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Obasanjo described the late Obiozor as a firm believer in democracy and justice as vital instruments in nation-building.

Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi stated this in a statement on Thursday, as he was called on phone to be informed about Obiozor’s death on Wednesday.

Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former President (1999-2007) and the African Union (AU) High Representative to the Horn of Africa is currently in Ethiopia.

“The good work he did while he served as Nigerian Ambassador to Israel and the United States of America was a fitting complement to my administration’s painstaking efforts to re-make the international profile of our dear country,” Obasanjo said in the statement.

“Indeed, for the enviable and sensitive positions he occupied both at home and abroad, and the developmental roles he played while in active service, Ambassador Obiozor would be fondly and proudly remembered as a foremost multilateralist, an erudite scholar, a passionate nationalist, and a diplomatic legend of international repute. He was an icon and a true Nigerian.”

READ ALSO: Obiozor’s Death Immeasurable Loss To Nigeria – Buhari

Obasanjo further noted that “it is also worthy of note that Ambassador Obiozor acquitted himself as a peace-loving, unassuming and committed patriot. He was a firm believer in democracy and participatory governance.

“Until his death, he built for himself an impressive profile of immense goodwill and affection among his people. He was imbued with an undying love for his people which informed his acceptance to serve as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo so as to assist in ministering to, and advocating for their needs and truly, he was committed to the development and global vision of his people and the entire South-Eastern region of Nigeria till he breathed his last.

“The finality of Ambassador Obiozor is painful, especially as he still had a lot to contribute to community and national life, but we can draw some solace from knowing that he left his mark indelibly in whatever he was called upon to do. In all the assignments he was given, quality and integrity were his imprint and legacy”.

Obasanjo commiserated with the Imo State Governor, Obiozor’s family and the entire good people of Imo State and pray that “God, in His mercy, will comfort you all. May God, in His mercy, grant him the reward of the faithful”.