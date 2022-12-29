Our Men Who Died In Niger Accident Were Not Drunk – Police

Niger State Police Command has said that three of its officers who died in a crash on Tuesday along Gwada-Minna road, were not drunk, as have been speculated in some quarters.

In a brief statement regarding the development, DSP W.A Abiodun who wrote on behalf of the state’s Police Commissioner, said the accident involved a FAW-VITA vehicle with Reg. No ME 117 AAA, which was driven by Insp Ezekiel Thomas attached to the Command and an unregistered Sharon vehicle driven by one Awaisu Suleiman ‘m’ of Kuta.

The FAW vehicle was traveling from Dandaudu village to Minna along with two other police personnel after visiting their families in the village, while the Sharon vehicle was also traveling from Minna to Kuta.

Oyo Murder Saga: Police Apprehend Nine Suspects

Unfortunately, at a point around Gadan-Yan-Biu, which is very close to Minna, the two vehicles had a head-on collision due to suspected excessive speed, and as a result, the three policemen in the FAW vehicle and four others from the Sharon lost their lives, including drivers of both vehicles.

‘It is very important to state the facts above, in order to clear the air contrary to misinformation in some social media and some online publications,” DSP Abiodun emphasized.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, has condoled with the families of the deceased persons and has urged members of the public to disregard such misinformation, as it is an attempt by mischief makers to tarnish the image of the command.