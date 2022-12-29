Oyo Murder Saga: Police Apprehend Nine Suspects

The Oyo state Police Command says nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the violence that led to the killing of a 40-year-old man, Hakeem Mudasiru also known as Baraka.

In a telephone conversation, the Oyo state Police Command Spokesman, Wale Osifeso, told Channels TV that the father of the deceased made a report to the Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo around 1:35pm on Wednesday 28th December that his son was killed during an argument that turned violent between him and some hoodlums.

PDP Accuses APC Of Killing Party Member In Oyo, Demands Justice

Oyo Murder Saga: We Did Not Kill Madashiru Baraka, APC Replies PDP

Osifeso said it was unfortunate that some are attaching political colouration to the violence that broke out from an argument.

He added that preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was attacked by hoodlums who he had earlier engaged in a heated argument which degenerated to violence.

At the moment, 9 suspects including a female have been arrested even as investigations into the matter intensifies.

The police appealed for calm and assured that some operatives have been sent to the area to prevent further breach of peace.