Raheem: NBA Seeks N5bn Damages, Swift Prosecution Of Cop 

The Nigerian Bar Association says it will seek the payment of damages not less than N5bn in addition to the swift prosecution of the cop culpable in the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Adegboruwa urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to follow the model that he adopted during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to pay compensation to Raheem’s family.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

NBA TO MONITOR TRIAL OF KILLER COP, SEEK COMPENSATION FOR FAMILY OF THE DECEASED

The Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch, is to monitor the trial of ASP Drambi Vandi, the policeman that shot and killed Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos on December 25, 2022. The Association will also press for monetary compensation for the family of the deceased by the relevant government agencies. This was disclosed in a press statement released by Lagos Lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN.

Nigerians woke up to the shock of the death of Mrs Raheem who was shot in the Ajah area of Lagos inside her car on her way back from an outing with her family. The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Lagos Branch to which Mrs. Raheem belongs, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwana, contacted Mr. Adegboruwa to lead the team of lawyers for the NBA that will monitor the trial of the killer Cop.

The NBA Lagos in conjunction with the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, has decided to be part of the prosecution of the policeman as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased. In this regard, the NBA will be partnering with the Ministry of Justice during the trial. Mr. Adegboruwa has in turn obtained relevant briefing from the Hon Attorney-General of Lagos State and has secured the assurances of an accelerated prosecution once the case file is received from the police.

The NBA is also seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the Federal Government and indeed the Ngieria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee. The NBA will seek for payment of damages not less than five billion naira in addition to the prosecution of the killer Cop.

Mr. Adegboruwa has in addition urged Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to follow the model that he adopted during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to pay compensation to the family of Mrs. Raheem immediately since it is an established fact that her life was terminated illegally by a policeman. Mr. Adegboruwa also called for the immediate implementation of the EndSARS Judicial Panel Report in which far-reaching recommendations were made in relation to:

1. Psychological orientation for all police officers in the handling and use of weapons;

2. Training for police officers on basic human rights observance and enforcement;

3. Improving the welfare of all police officers in terms of their take home pay, conditions of service, their places of work and residences in order to make them more conducive;

4. Recruitment of more police officers to reduce the pressure upon the existing officers whose number is not adequate to effectively police the country.

Mr. Adegboruwa stated further that it is unacceptable that the issues that led to the 5 for 5 demands of the youths and the EndSARS protests in 2020 have not been addressed despite repeated promises from the government. He urged the government and the relevant authorities to go beyond mere press statements of lamentations on the gruesome murder of Mrs. Raheem and to accelerate the prosecution of the killer and payment of compensation to the family of the deceased and all other victims of police brutality.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN

Lekki, Lagos.

29/12/2022