Raheem’s Killing: IGP Meets With Sanwo-Olu, Pledges Justice

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has again promised that justice will be served in the murder of a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

He made the pledge on Thursday while receiving Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Raheem was killed on Christmas Day in the Ajah area of the state. Her killing has sparked outrage from many Nigerians.

Following a public outcry, the police authorities identified the trigger-happy cop as Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police who has spent 33 years in service.

The IGP also cleared the air on the identity of the police officer arrested in connection with the murder of the late Raheem.

He explained that contrary to speculations that the suspect, Drambi Vandi was switched with the real culprit, the man arrested has confessed to the crime. He also assured that there will be transparency in the handling of the case, adding that the culprit will be dealt with in line with the law.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his visit to the Force Headquarters is to brief the IGP on the security situation in Lagos as well as get an update on the late lawyer’s case.

“We have come here this morning to get an update and also to brief him on the security situation in Lagos, especially the very recent unfortunate incident on the death of the late Mrs Raheem,” he said.

The governor condemned Raheem’s murder and the earlier murder of 31-year-old Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah by operatives of the Ajiwe Police Station Lagos.

He said he is collaborating with the police leadership in ensuring that the sad event does not repeat itself again.

While calling on the police to ensure that justice is served in the matter, Sanwo-Olu promised that the Lagos State Government will partner with the Force leadership especially in his state to provide body camera to officers who are on patrol.

He was accompanied by the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.