Terrorism Allegations Against Emefiele Oppressive, Court Tells DSS 

Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja has quashed the move by the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele with terrorism and economic crimes of national security.

Justice Hassan also barred the DSS from arresting, inviting, or detaining Emefiele declaring the terrorism allegations against the CBN governor by the DSS as vindictive, callous, oppressive, void and of no effect.

In a judgement on the originating summons filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership to enforce the fundamental rights of Emefiele, Justice Hassan also restrained the DSS from further harassing or threatening to detain him.

Earlier in December, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho declined an application by the DSS to arrest and detain Emefiele.

Justice Tsoho, while declining the motion ex-parte filed by an applicant in the absence of the respondent, said the secret police did not provide any concrete evidence to substantiate its claims that Emefiele was involved in terrorism financing and economic crimes.