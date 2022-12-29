We’ll Use Bolanle Raheem’s Case To Uproot Injustice In Nigeria – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has vowed to ensure that justice is deservedly served in the case of Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas day.

The police officer who was later identified as Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.

The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a church service.

Raheem was shot when her car attempted to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge and was later pronounced dead at the hospital to which she was rushed, causing outrage among Nigerians.

Reacting to the incident on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, the NBA’s 3rd Vice President, Mandy Asagba, chastised the police officer for violating the police code of conduct and assured the victim’s family that the NBA will pursue the case with them until justice is served.

“They have rules and code of conducts. One thing I have noticed with the system in Nigeria, particularly the police is that they kind of go outside the law at any point in time, they violate the law; they go contrary to the law most of the time. Constitutionally it was totally wrong, going by the police SOP, it is unacceptable, it’s so inhumane, it’s unthinkable I must say and I say to myself this could have happened to anybody.

“So if Nigerians are going to keep quiet at this then trust me anybody can be the next victim, but I thank God Nigerians are not keeping quiet The NBA President has said it without mincing words that we are ready to go all the way out, we are ready to be the complainants with the family, we are also ready to ensure that we are not just going to the root of the matter but to uproot the system of injustice happening in the land,” Asagba said.

Also speaking on the matter, Funmi Adeogun, a board member of NBA Institute of Human Rights who described Mrs Raheem’s death as very unfortunate reiterated the resolve of NBA and women lawyers to follow the case to the letter.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday recommended the suspension of ASP Vandi “to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.”