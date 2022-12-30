Bolanle Raheem: ASP Vandi Appears In Court, Remanded For 30 Days

A Magistrate Court in Lagos State, on Friday, remanded ASP Drambi Vandi at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre over the alleged murder of a lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day at Ajah Roundabout in the state.

The Attorney General of the state, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, appeared at the Yaba Magistrate Court before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo for the suspect’s remand proceedings.

According to the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the remand proceeding was filed pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015 (as amended).

“The remand request had attached to it one count of Murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law Ch. C17 Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015, an affidavit deposed to by O.R. Saliu (Ms) an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Justice and the copy of the statement of the Suspect ASP Drambi Vandi,” the ministry stated.

“The Chief Magistrate granted the request of the Honourable Attorney-General and ordered the remand of the Suspect for the first 30 days in line with the provision of the law pending further investigation by the Police.

“The Court directed the Police to forward the duplicate case file to the office of the DPP and adjourned the case to 30th of January, 2023 for the review of the remand Order and report on the Legal Advice by the DPP.”

READ ALSO: Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG Files Murder Charge Against ASP Drambi Vandi

The Attorney General appeared with the Solicitor General of Lagos State, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey; the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins; Deputy Director, Adebayo Haroun; O/C Legal Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, Y.O. Cardoso; and Assistant Director, O.R. Saliu, while Moses Jah-Nissi appeared for ASP Drambi Vandi.

Earlier this week, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, recommended Vandi’s suspension to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) approved the suspension, directing that the final investigation into the matter be concluded to enable the commission to take further necessary action.