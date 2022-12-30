Bolanle Raheem: Lagos AG Files Murder Charge Against ASP Drambi Vandi

The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, on Friday filed a one-count charge against ASP Drambi Vandi for the murder of Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

Vandi appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension over the killing of Mrs Raheem.

The charge, obtained by Channels TV’s judicial correspondent Shola Soyele, read, “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

With the charge, the Attorney General, who appeared before the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, applied for the remand of the defendant pursuant to Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

While the Attorney-General appeared with the Solicitor General of Lagos State, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey; the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins; the officer in charge of Legal Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command, Yetunde Cardoso, ASP Vandi.

The Attorney General told Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun that the basis for the remand is to allow the police conclude its investigations into the matter.

The magistrate granted the request to remand the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins for legal advice.

She then adjourned to January 30, 2023 to await legal advice.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, recommended Vandi’s suspension to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

The IGP, in a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspension of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, is to ensure that justice prevails in the matter.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“The IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter,” the IGP said.