Police Arrest Suspected Criminal Gang Terrorising Abuja, Nasarawa

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department have arrested ten members of a criminal gang suspected of robbing unsuspecting residents in the nation’s capital Abuja and Nasarawa State.

Parading the suspects, the FCT Police Commissioner, Sadiq Abubakar said the suspects were arrested at a hotel in the Masaka Area of Nasarawa State, a few kilometres from the FCT.

Items recovered from the gang include five AK47 Rifle, four G-3 Rifles, one hundred and twenty-two live ammunitions of 7.62MM, one locally made pistol without ammunition, three ballistic vests, six AK47 empty magazines and seven G-3 empty magazines.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Lawyers Must Ensure Bolanle Raheem Did Not Die In Vain – Falana

Other items include charms of various degrees, one Police Sgt warrant card, one vigilante ID card, one Civil Defence I.D card, one Toyota Camry 2000 model, golden colour, Reg No. GGE 702 CH, one Gold-3 wagon green colour, reg. no KWL 22 GQ x, Two Generators, and One Filing Machine.

Also paraded by the police are four suspects who were arrested for armed robbery in the Maitama, Garki, Wuse and Central areas of the FCT.

The suspects allegedly robbed Point Of Sales operators and unsuspecting residents in possession of money.

Three locally made pistols and fourteen (14) rounds of live ammunition, one English Pistol, two television sets and pieces of jewellery as well as twenty mobile phones have been recovered from the suspects.

The FCT Police command’s anti-kidnapping section during a clearance operation also discovered a kidnapper’s den on the outskirts of the FCT.

Two suspects were arrested and in the course of interrogation. They confessed to having supplied ammunition to armed robbers and bandits.

900 cartridges of live ammunition were discovered while several other items suspected to belong to victims of kidnapping incidents were also discovered.