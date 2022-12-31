Advertisement

Documentary On Buhari To Air On New Year Day – Presidency

Channels Television  
Updated December 31, 2022
File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari. Facebook/Femi Adesina.

 

The Presidency on Saturday said a one-hour documentary on President Muhammadu Buhari will air on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the documentary titled, ‘Essential Muhammadu Buhari’ is a film portrait of the President chronicling his life and philosophy; told in his own words, and by some family members, friends and associates.

Buhari To Sign 2023 Appropriation Bill On Tuesday, Says Lawan

‘Essential Muhammadu Buhari’ will be shown on Channels TV, TVC, NTA, Arise and Trust TV.

The schedule is as follows: Channels TV 6-7:00 pm –  Sunday, January 1, 2023; Nigerian Television Authority, 8-9:00 pm – Sunday, January 1; TVC 4:30-5:30 pm – Sunday, January 1; Arise TV 5-6 pm – Monday, January 2; Trust TV 6-7 pm – January 2; and African International Television, 8:00 – 9:00 pm – Sunday, January 1 and 8-9:00 pm January 2.

The presidential spokesman stated that the documentary will also show on YouTube.



