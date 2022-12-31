Edo Police Arrest 102 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue 68 Victims In 12 Months

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday said it arrested a total of 102 kidnap suspects and rescued 68 kidnap victims between January and December, 2022.

This is according to a statement the command’s Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor released on its behalf.

“Edo State Police Command in its efforts to fight crimes and criminality in the state has recorded some achievements within 12 months, that is, from January to December 2022 in various violent crimes and other offences, that also includes arrest of suspects, rescue of victims, recovery of arms/ammunition, empty rifle magazines, empty ammunition shells, vehicles, tricycles,” he said.

Nwabuzor said police operatives killed 58 armed robbery suspects and arrested 65 armed robbery suspects during operations within the period.

Also arrested were 64 suspects for murder, 193 for cultism and 19 over rape and defilement.

Arms and ammunition including six AK-47 rifles, 11 pump action guns and 69 locally made pistols were reportedly recovered from various suspects.