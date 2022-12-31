LIVE: 2022 In Retrospect – Channels TV’s Year-End Special

Watch The Year In Retrospect as we walk you down memory lane of the past 12 months remembering the good, the bad and the ugly events that played out this year.

A special production of Channels Television, the about four-hour programme examines the Commonwealth Games and records shattered by Nigerian sports amazon.

Other areas of focus include successful state governorship elections, security shocks and heinous kidnappings, farmer-herder conflict, fiscal crunch, political unravellings, amongst others.