Macron, Sunak Mourn Pope Benedict XVI

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to former pope Benedict XVI after he died aged 95 on Saturday, praising him for his work towards a “more brotherly world”.

READ ALSO: Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies At 95

“My thoughts are with the Catholics of France and the world, bereaved by the departure of his holiness Benedict XVI, who strove with soul and intelligence for a more brotherly world,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mes pensées vont aux catholiques de France et du monde, endeuillés par le départ de Sa Sainteté Benoît XVI, qui œuvra avec âme et intelligence pour un monde plus fraternel. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 31, 2022

Similarly, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he was “saddened” by the death of former pope. The British leader described the late pontiff as a “great theologian”.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” Sunak tweeted. “He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country.”