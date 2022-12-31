Advertisement

Pope Francis To Lead Funeral Of Benedict XVI On January 5

Updated December 31, 2022
Pope Francis (R) salute Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (L) as Benedict XVI’s aide Georg Gaenswein looks on in The Vatican.

 

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday.

“On Thursday, January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter’s Square, presided over by the Holy Father,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

