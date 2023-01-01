Buhari Mourns Former Pope Benedict XVI

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful who mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, on Saturday, conveyed his tribute on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians.

He described Pope Benedict XVI as one who was admired globally for his selfless leadership, renowned learning as a theologian, and dedication to advance inter-faith dialogue and peace.

Buhari expressed the belief that the late Pontiff would be remembered as a true servant of God who used the benevolent gifts of the Almighty upon his life to serve the Church and humanity in humility, reverence and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple.

The President further prayed that the Pope Emeritus receive eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.