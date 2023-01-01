COVID-19: Falana Tells FG To Impose Restrictions On Passengers From China

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has asked the Federal Government to emulate other countries that have been compelled by the COVID-19 surge in China in the last few weeks to impose restrictions on passengers arriving from the country.

He gave the counsel in a New Year’s Day statement made available to Channels Television.

Falana said the FG should, as a matter of urgency, make it mandatory for passengers arriving in Nigeria from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test taken not more than two days prior to departure.

The Senior Advocate said the Chinese authorities have been reporting about 5,000 cases a day, adding that some analysts have said that the Chinese Government has underreported the crisis.

He said the government should not wait until the nation’s healthcare is overwhelmed by the pandemic before taking the necessary scientific steps to prevent another upsurge of coronavirus infection.

The statement reads, “It is public knowledge that there has been a COVID-19 surge in China in the last few weeks. The Chinese authorities have been reporting about 5,000 cases a day. Some analysts have said that the crisis has been underreported by the Chinese Government.

“The development has compelled many countries to impose restrictions on passengers arriving from China. As usual, the federal government has not adopted any measure to prevent the spread of the dangerous disease through travellers arriving in Nigeria from China.

“In view of the rickety health care delivery system in the country, the federal government should, as a matter of urgency, make it mandatory for passengers arriving in Nigeria from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test taken not more than two days prior to departure.

“A stitch in time saves nine, as they say. The government should not wait until the nation’s healthcare is overwhelmed by the pandemic before taking the necessary scientific steps to prevent another upsurge of coronavirus infection.”