Gunmen Kill Ebube-Agu Commander’s Wife In Ebonyi

Gunmen have yet again struck in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command Chris Anyanwu said the Divisional Police Officer, Afikpo-South Division at about 02:30hrs on Sunday was informed that the house of the Afikpo South Ebube- Agu Commander Oyeku Kalu Chima located at Owutu Edda was attacked and set ablaze while his wife Urenwa Kalu Chima was shot dead.

Anyanwu further hinted that the said Ebubeagu Commander alleged that it was one Okporie Ashango and his cohorts that perpetrated the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Aliyu Garba has directed that an immediate investigation be carried out to unravel those behind the crimes and bring them to book.