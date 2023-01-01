New Year: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu Call For United Nigeria, Restate Campaign Promises

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi have called on Nigerians to shun their ethnic, tribal and religious differences in 2023.

Tinubu, in a New Year message titled ‘Welcome to 2023: The Year of Renewed Hope’ which he shared on Twitter on Sunday, urged citizens to instead chart a course of progress and development for the nation through constructive discourse and the intellectual exchange of ideas.

“Last year, I identified, as one of our major problems, a lack of peace and an absence of unity. In this new year, let us set aside discord and put away our differences,” he said.

Welcome to the year of the Renewed Hope. pic.twitter.com/daIA02Gd8c — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) January 1, 2023

Similarly, Atiku took to Twitter to wish Nigerians a Happy New Year.

He described 2023 as a defining moment for Nigeria, adding that he is inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel the country to greater heights and recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.

“I thank God for His infinite mercies, and I congratulate all Nigerians for surviving the harrowing experience imposed on our people for over seven years. Do not despair. Hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again,” he tweeted.

The Year 2023 is a defining moment for our great country Nigeria. I am inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights to overcome our challenges and, together, as ONE, Recover and Rebuild a United, Strong and Prosperous Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/auBbo22NH7 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Obi in a letter advised Nigerians to take some time to slow down and celebrate the “little victories,” the grace and the many blessings they had received and given in the previous year.

With the presidential election just about 55 days from today, Datti Baba-Ahmed and I reiterate our determination to serve Nigeria with love, strength and faith, and diligently implement Our Pact With Nigeria (Manifesto) from May 2023 to create a New Nigeria, a renewed nation bound in freedom, prosperity, peace and unity,” he said.

See Obi’s full letter below: